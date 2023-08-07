NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Federal, local and state agencies are working to reduce flooding risks near the Hermit’s Peak and Calf Canyon burn scar.

Officials say work will be done on Forest Roads 230, 114 and 391 to drainage issues on the roads, which will help lower flooding risks in the area. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be implementing protections to will help keep protect roads, bridges and power infrastructure safe from future flooding. Crews will also begin aerial seeding of 35,000 acres of private land in efforts to regrow vegetation destroyed in the fire.