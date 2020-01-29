Crews begin work to replace Roswell water tower

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Work is underway in Roswell to replace a decades-old water tower.

Crews are replacing a 500,000-gallon tank near the airport with two 750,00 gallon tanks. That will not only increase capacity and pressure, but the additional tower will allow the city to maintain one tower without impacting service on the other.

The city decided to build two towers after conducting a master water plan study in 2012.

“The study said the existing tower was too small. It’s only 500,000 and conceivably in a large industrial fire, you could use all of that up,” Roswell city engineer Louis Najar said.

The city hopes the tanks provide better fire protection and lower insurance rates, which could help bring businesses to the area.