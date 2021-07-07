Crews begin clean-up after Belen canal breach leads to widespread flooding

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are cleaning up after heavy rain caused major flooding across Belen. This is an issue the town has been plagued with for years.

An intense flow of stormwater slammed into the Highline Canal on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District crews were shoveling out the sand debris left behind from the storms.

Officials measured about 2.5 inches of rain. The flooding overnight is eerily similar to the breach of the Highline Canal in 2018.

MRGCD officials say it’s their water but they are not a flood control agency and say they are also victims when floods like this happen. KRQE News 13 reached out to the mayor of Belen and Valencia County Emergency Management to figure out why this continues to be an issue. We have not heard back.

KRQE News 13 did speak with Senator Greg Baca and he says in 2019 the state gave the city $1.7 million to address the flooding issues but that money was never spent. The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Dennis Chavez Elementary School.

It is unclear how many homes were damaged.

  • Flooding in Belen on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (courtesy Kelly Melzo)
  • Flooding in Belen on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (courtesy Kelly Melzo)
  • Aftermath of flooding in Belen, New Mexico. July 7, 2021. Courtesy of Gina Rodriguez
  • Aftermath of flooding in Belen, New Mexico. July 7, 2021. Courtesy of Gina Rodriguez
  • Aftermath of flooding in Belen, New Mexico. July 7, 2021. Courtesy of Gina Rodriguez
  • Aftermath of flooding in Belen, New Mexico. July 7, 2021. Courtesy of Gina Rodriguez
  • Aftermath of flooding in Belen, New Mexico. July 7, 2021. Courtesy of Gina Rodriguez
  • Aftermath of flooding in Belen, New Mexico. July 7, 2021. Courtesy of Gina Rodriguez

