Massive fire breaks out at Edgewood Walmart

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire at the Walmart in Edgewood near I-40 on Sunday evening. Santa Fe County Fire responded to the scene around 8 p.m. and flames could be seen shooting up from the building from miles away.

Officials believe everyone was evacuated from the building and there’s no word on any possible injuries due to the incident. Video sent to KRQE News 13 from a viewer from the outside of the business shows minimal damage to the front of the building, but it appears crews were working on the roof.

At this time it’s unclear how the fire may have started. Several agencies responded to the scene. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.