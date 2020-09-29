Crew rescues elk stuck in trench in Angel Fire

New Mexico

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crew trying to install an underground power line found themselves with a totally different job on their hands. Thanks to Ben Beem, in Angel Fire, for sharing photos of the crew rescuing a bull elk from a trench Monday. First, they tried digging him out by hand and then hoisting him up with ropes.

That wasn’t working and the unfortunate animal seemed exhausted. So they called in a backhoe to dig him a pathway. Once he made it out of the trench, Beem says it took an hour for him to get steady on his legs. The bull elk eventually took off toward a watering hole and it looked like he would be okay.

