CREW New Mexico connects real estate professionals to others in the industry, opportunities

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Commercial Real Estate Women New Mexico (CREW NM) works to create a dynamic and supportive environment while also providing educational programs that promote change. 2021 Chapter President Alexandra Pulliam discusses the work the organization is doing and highlights one of their upcoming fundraising events.

While CREW offers opportunities to support community programs that are designed to help women advance in the industry, the organization is open to men as well. CREW members are brokers, lenders, title and escrow officers, appraisers, attorneys, architects, and more.

The majority of members have at least five years of experience in the commercial real estate industry and are employed in a full-time, senior-level, professional, principal, or revenue-generating position in one or more of the qualified fields of commercial real estate.

Several benefits of membership include invitations to monthly local meetings, opportunities for the development of business skills, networking opportunities, and more. CREW NM will be hosting a virtual 5K event in September to benefit the CREW Network Foundation.

You don’t need to be a CREW member in order to participate and anyone can join in on the event. Register for $35 by August 13, 2021, to receive a t-shirt and be entered into a drawing for one of two $100 Visa gift cards.

For more information on CREW NM or the virtual 5K, visit crewnewmexico.org.