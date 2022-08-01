NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office has announced the Netflix series, “Obliterated,” is filming in and around Albuquerque. The series began filming in July and will continue through October.

The creators of the Netflix series, “Cobra Kai,” will serve as directors and executive producers of the new series. ‘Obliterated’ will be an action-comedy about a special forces team that stops a bomb threat to Las Vegas and celebrates their accomplishment with a wild night when they discover the bomb was fake. They now must find a way to overcome their impairments and find the real bomb.

According to a release from NM Film Office, the production of the series will employ about 350 New Mexico crew members, 25 New Mexico principal actors and about 2,000 New Mexico background talent.