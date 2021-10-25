Create your own budget-friendly ‘boxtume’ this Halloween with the family

WATCH: Full interview with moving specialist Frederick McKay with Two Men and a Truck

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two Men and a Truck make life easier for those who are moving. The largest franchised moving company in North America, Two Men and a Truck have more than 380 locations and 3,000 trucks.

As Halloween costumes get more expensive each year, the franchise demonstrates that making “boxtumes” is a great way to make family costumes together while also keeping costs down. Moving specialist Frederick McKay provides some Halloween inspiration.

If you’re in need of boxes, McKay explains customers can buy them straight out of the warehouse with locations in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. For more “boxtume” ideas, visit the Two Men and a Truck blog.

Additional information on moving services and junk removal services can be found at twomenandatruck.com.