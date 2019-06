RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – An especially ugly crash in Ruidoso shut down a major thoroughfare for hours on Thursday.

It appears to have involved a backhoe, a truck and trailer, and a car. It happened on Sudderth Drive right across from Trolly Burger, a popular tourist stop.

Officials say two people had to be extricated from their vehicles and airlifted to the hospital. They haven’t said how the crash happened.