Crash near Roswell involving ATV leaves 1 dead

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash near Roswell. According to NMSP, a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) and an ATV were involved in a crash at the intersection of County Club Road and the Roswell Relief Route Tuesday around 5 p.m..

NMSP says initial investigation indicates an ATV 4-Wheeler, driven by Trinidad V. Loya (76) of Roswell, NM entered the intersection of Country Club Road and the Roswell Relief Route. At this time, for unknown reasons, the ATV failed to yield and was struck by the CMV that was south on the Roswell Relief Route.

Loya was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. NMSP also reports the driver of the CMV, a 51-year-old male of Albuquerque, NM was uninjured. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash. NMSP are continuing to investigate the crash at this time.