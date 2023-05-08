NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash on State Road 50 in Pecos. Police say on May 6, around 12:30 a.m. officers were called to investigate a crash that left 26-year-old Gene Romero dead.

NMSP says the initial investigation shows a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Romero was going west on when he drove onto the shoulder and overcorrected. This caused his truck to collide with a vehicle traveling east on the road. Romero was pronounced dead on scene and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital. The condition of the other driver is unknown.

Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. The crash is being investigated by NMSP.