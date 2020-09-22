Crash kills 1 near Santa Rosa, New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One person is dead after a rollover crash on I-40 near mile post 256 west of Santa Rosa.

New Mexico State Police say on Sunday a 2004 GMC pickup, driven by Bernardo Garcia, 66, of Glorieta, New Mexic. They report the GMC exited off the Interstate and onto the on-ramp at exit 256. For unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway on the on-ramp and rolled. Garcia sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

NMSP says alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash, and seatbelts appear to have been properly utilized. No other information is available.