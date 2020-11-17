Crash kills 1 near San Ysidro, New Mexico

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 550 near San Ysidro.

NMSP say on Nov. 14 around 8:00 a.m., a 2018 Kia driven by a 26-year-old male of Jemez Pueblo was traveling north on U.S. 550 when, for reasons still under investigation, he crossed the center line and collided head on with a 2016 Subaru driven by Cody Muchmore, 27, and a passenger, a 28-year-old female, both of Los Alamos.

According to a news release, Muchmore suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. NMSP says the female passenger was transported to the hospital for injuries and her condition is not known. NMSP also says the driver of the Kia was transported to the hospital for his injuries and his condition is not known.

The driver of the Kia is facing charges as a result of the crash and his name will not be released until he is formally charged. No other information was provided at this time.

