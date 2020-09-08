Crash kills 1 near Laguna, New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man from Fresno, California is dead following a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles on September 6 on I-40 around the 109 milepost near Laguna, New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police say a 2014 Kenworth CMV and a 2001 Freightliner CMV were both traveling east on I-40. NMSP says it appears the Freightliner had slowed down for stopped traffic up ahead but for unknown reasons, the Kenworth failed to slow down or stop and rear-ended the Freightliner.

The driver of the Kenworth, a 53-year-old Fresno man sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. NMSP says his identity will not be released until he has been positively identified by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The driver of the Freightliner a 26-year-old Lynwood, California man was uninjured.

NMSP says the crash is under investigation and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor and seatbelts appear to have been properly worn.

No other information has been released at this time.