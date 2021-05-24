Crash involving motorcycle, SUV kills 1 in Rio Arriba County

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place outside of Española on Sunday. NMSP reports that officers were alerted to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on State Road 399 near milepost 2 on Sunday, May 23 around 2 p.m.

Authorities say an initial investigation indicates that a Kawasaki motorcycle that was driven by 43-year-old Larry Manzanarez of Hernandez, New Mexico was traveling south on State Road 399 at a high rate of speed. Police state that for unknown reasons, the motorcycle crossed into the opposite lane and crashed head-on with a 2011 GMC Yukon that was traveling north.

NMSP says Manzanarez suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The driver of the Yukon was uninjured.

Authorities report that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and which remains under investigation by NMSP.