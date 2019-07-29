Crash involving military vehicle leaves 1 person dead

New Mexico

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash involving a military vehicle also left one person dead and several others injured.

It happened Friday morning on State Road 213 at Lisa Road near Chaparral. State Police say 49-year-old Bernice Rios was driving north in a Honda when it crossed the center lane and crashed head-on into a “BAES Military Vehicle” towing a trailer.

Rios died at the scene. A passenger in the Honda and three people in the BMV were hospitalized.

State Police says the military vehicle is from the New Mexico National Guard Infantry Unit in Las Cruces.

