NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lea County at the intersection U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview, northeast of Lovington. Police say the crash happened on January 28 around 6:44 p.m. and involved three vehicles.

NMSP says their initial investigation shows a Ford truck was traveling north and stopped at the intersection and attempted to cross the intersection when it was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe. They say a Ford Escape that was behind the Tahoe also hit the Ford Truck.

NMSP identified 58-year-old Melinda Shaw as a passenger in the Ford truck who suffered fatal injuries. Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The driver of the Ford truck and a 10-year-old passenger were airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas. Police say their conditions are unknown. Police say the driver of the Tahoe, the driver and passenger of Escape were taken to a local hospital and then later transported to a hospital in Lubbock. Their conditions are unknown.

NMSP says everyone appears to have been wearing seatbelts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The crash is still being investigated by NMSP.