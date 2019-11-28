Coyote killing contest organizer says he’s not breaking any rules

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Coyote killing contests are illegal in New Mexico, but one man is organizing one this weekend. Still, he says he’s not breaking any rules.

“It’s our job as a society to look out for and protect the most vulnerable among us. And of course, that includes animals,” Laura Bonar said.

Bonar works for the animal advocacy group, “Animal Protection of New Mexico.” She reached out to KRQE News 13 after catching wind of a private Facebook pote titled “Dogzilla: Best of the Best.” She says the post is organizing a coyote killing contest out of Curry County.

“Special prizes for the smallest animal killed…These contests are really horrible for animals, obviously, and horrible for the communities, horrible for the ecological balance of the land as well,” she said.

State lawmakers made these killing contests illegal starting in July. KRQE News 13 called the person organizing the event posted on Facebook to ask why.

“This is in Texas…This has nothing to do with New Mexico,” he said over the phone. When asked what part of Texas the contest is taking place, he responded “The Panhandle,” then hung up shortly after.

Lawmakers say even if a contest is held in a different state, if it’s organized in New Mexico it’s still illegal. The State Land Office says it’s looking into the event, which is scheduled for Saturday.

“These contests are horrible for New Mexico, and really have no place for it in our state,” Bonar said.

According to state law, if someone organizes one of these contests, they could be charged with a misdemeanor. If you participate, it’s a petty misdemeanor.