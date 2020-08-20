Cowboys, sheriff’s deputies wrangle runaway cow

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputies were called in to wrangle a loose cow. The cow escaped from the livestock auction on the east side of Roswell two days ago and managed to make it all the way through downtown.

Once there, it was met with cowboys on horses and sheriffs in trucks. The horsemen managed to rope the cow and safely get it back into the trailer it escaped from.

