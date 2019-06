The Rodeo de Santa Fe kicks off this week which means you might be seeing more cowboys in town.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, one group in town for the event is Cowboys for Trump from Otero County. The organization told the Santa Fe New Mexican they hope to bring together all parties for a peaceful family-friendly rally.

The rally is planned for Friday at the State Capitol. The Cowboys for Trump events are not connected to the Rodeo de Santa Fe.