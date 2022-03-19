NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The hits keep coming for Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, who is now facing criminal charges in New Mexico. The “Cowboys for Trump” founder has been embroiled in a legal battle with the secretary of state since 2019 when she defined his group as a political committee.

That meant Cowboys for Trump had to register with the state and identify its major donors. Griffin sued, arguing that was a violation of his first amendment rights. A federal appeals court threw out his lawsuit.

Now, the New Mexico attorney general has filed a misdemeanor charge against Griffin for failing to register a political committee. This comes a few days before Griffin is due in court in Washington DC on charges for his role in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.