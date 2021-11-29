Cow causes fatal interstate crash near Santa Rosa

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two people are dead after a crash near Santa Rosa last week. New Mexico State Police say a semi crashed on I-40 east of Santa Rosa on November 26 at approximately 1:58 a.m.

NMSP says a 2017 Peterbilt CMV, driven by 50-year-old Jorge Felix Martinez Sanchez of Orlando, Florida, was traveling east on I-40 when the semi struck a cow in the road. NMSP says the semi then left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and overturned. The driver, along with a passenger, 30-year-old Travis Ruiz Pizarro of Puerto Rico were both pronounced dead on the scene.

NMSP says alcohol does not appear to have been a contributing factor in the crash and seatbelts were only properly utilized by the driver. The crash remains under investigation by NMSP. No other information was provided.

