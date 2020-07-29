Couy Griffin’s ‘go back to Africa’ video turning his own friends against him

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Otero County Commissioner and head of ‘Cowboys for Trump’ is at it again. Over the weekend, he posted a video telling those people who support the Black Lives Matter movement to move back to Africa. Couy Griffin’s own friends say he has gone too far and even has the President distancing himself.

“They want to talk about playing the Black National Anthem before football games? I got a better idea, why don’t you go back to Africa and form your little football teams over in Africa and you can play on a, on a, on a old beat out dirt lot and you can play your Black National Anthem there. How ’bout that?” said Griffin.

Griffin went on another rant on Facebook over the weekend, telling people pushing to play the Black National Anthem at sporting events, to go back to Africa. A man who says he is a longtime personal friend has had enough of Griffin’s antics.

“You really disappointed me today buddy and for the first time ever, I’m actually disgusted to say that you are my friend, disgusted,” said Vincent Sedillo.

Sedillo said he couldn’t believe what Griffin said in the video and now he feels ashamed to even call him a friend. Griffin also called out the Republican Party for its lack of action saying he’s doing it for them.

“I’m on the road constantly, I’m constantly working, I’m just not getting paid for it. But I’m working, I’m trying, I’m trying for y’all,” said Griffin.

Sedillo says how can he be fighting for us if he is never in Otero County. Griffin sent another video to Facebook Wednesday, as he was traveling to Texas to be present at a Trump rally in Midland.

“You were elected to an office to do right by Otero County and I got no idea what the hell you are doing in Chicago. What the hell you’re doing at Mt. Rushmore. What the hell you’re doing up north, cause the last time I checked that’s not Otero County,” said Sedillo.

Griffin told the Alamogordo Daily News that a representative from the Trump administration notified him that the President would distance himself from Cowboys for Trump.

A petition was started two months ago on Change.org calling for the removal of Griffin from office. Because he’s an elected official, a formal recall petition would need 33.3% of registered voters from Otero County who voted in the last election that Griffin was part of.

Related Coverage: