SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Otero County Commissioner and co-founder of “Cowboys for Trump,” Couy Griffin, was back in court Monday, Feb 27. Griffin is accused of failing to register “Cowboys for Trump” as a political committee.

In 2022, Griffin was removed from office based on a decision from a New Mexico district court judge due to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots. The decision also barred Griffin from holding public office again.

The Secretary of State’s office won an arbitration decision in June 2020 that ordered the “Cowboys for Trump” group to register as a political committee, file expenditure and contribution reports, and pay a fine of $7,800. Griffin cited free speech protections and said that donations were used for travel to support conservative ideals without raising money for a political candidate.

Griffin also expressed concern over the protection of donors who supported the group. He faces up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted.