CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A new look is coming to a New Mexico courthouse. The Curry County Courthouse is in the process of renovating a part of its building.
Work is being done on the new entrance and the first floor that used to house the county assessor, treasurer, and clerk.
It will now be renovated for one new district courtroom and the district court clerks’ offices.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Prosecutors seek to keep Solomon Peña behind bars ahead of trial in shooting case
- Albuquerque: Taos Pueblo artists showcased at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
- Entertainment: Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
- New Mexico: New Mexico Court of Appeals gets new chief judge
The project is expected to be done in June.