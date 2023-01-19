CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A new look is coming to a New Mexico courthouse. The Curry County Courthouse is in the process of renovating a part of its building.

Work is being done on the new entrance and the first floor that used to house the county assessor, treasurer, and clerk.

It will now be renovated for one new district courtroom and the district court clerks’ offices.

The project is expected to be done in June.