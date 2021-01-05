Court drops charges against 1 in Santa Fe obelisk case

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges against one of the protestors who allegedly helped destroy the obelisk at the Santa Fe Plaza have been dismissed. Sean Sunderland, 24, was charged with resisting and criminal trespass.
However, those charges were dropped after the officer failed to show up to a court hearing. The judge ruled the charges can not be re-filed, but the city argues that the officer never received a subpoena. The city is now seeing if they can challenge the dismissal.
On Oct. 12, 2020, a crowd of protesters toppled the controversial structure built to honor Civil War-era soldiers who fought Native Americans. At least five others are still facing charges relating to the toppling of the obelisk. Investigators are still working to identify others involved.
