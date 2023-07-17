SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Another court appearance has been set for Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

Gutierrez Reed is facing felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence related to the death of Halyna Hutchins on the “Rust” movie set two years ago.

Hutchins was killed when a prop gun being handled by Alex Baldwin went off with a live bullet.

Charges against Baldwin were dismissed earlier this year.

Gutierrez Reed and her attorney will attend the appearance virtually. Her first appearance is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.