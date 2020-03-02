Couple fails to show up for sentencing in Ayudando Guardians case

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple who stole from veterans and people with disabilities are now wanted by authorities.

Susan and William Harris were supposed to be sentenced on Monday as part of the Ayudando Guardians Inc. case but they didn’t show up. Ayudando was one of the state’s largest guardianship firms which helps people pay their rent and other bills.

Susan Harris who was president at the time along with her husband used their client’s money, $4 million in all, to pay for a lavish lifestyle. They bought a Mercedez Benz and tickets to the Final Four among other things.

She faced 30 years behind bars while William faced seven. The two failed to show up for their sentencing and their defense attorney says they could not reach the couple. The judge then issued a warrant.

Ayudando’s CFO Sharon Moore, who was also convicted, did show up for Monday’s hearing. Her sentence should be decided Tuesday.