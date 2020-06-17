Couple charged with burglary at Jeffrey Epstein’s ranch

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Artesia couple is behind bars accused of burglarizing Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch. The ranch which sits in Santa Fe County outside Moriarty is where some women claim Epstein sexually assaulted them.

According to a police report, the property manager noticed a truck that didn’t belong on the property Monday and confronted the two people inside Melanie Villegas and Daryl Carson. They say at first the couple refused to stop then claimed they went to see the ranch but then got lost.

In the truck bed, the manager says he saw an antique mirror that belonged to the estate and later found a fence around the property had been cut. When questioned by deputies the couple denied the theft. The deputy says he found a bolt cutter in the backseat and that’s when Carson admitted to the burglary.

