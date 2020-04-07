Couple celebrates anniversary with Dollar Store decorations

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico firefighter didn’t let the coronavirus stop him from planning a romantic seventh wedding anniversary dinner with his wife.
Carlsbad firefighter Jeffery Veilleux made the most of the situation and the only store he could shop at, the Dollar Store. He set up a fancy table decorated with things like candles, streamers and a cake.
