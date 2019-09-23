Couple accused of stealing over $1 million from Roswell restaurant

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A married couple has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1 million from a popular restaurant.

Brian and Tammy Casaus worked at the Roswell Cattle Baron. Brian for 16 years, Tammy for four. Investigators with the Attorney General’s office say through their roles as office manager and payroll processor, the couple diverted between $156,000 and $309,000 a year to private bank accounts and a personal softball business.

The couple is charged with embezzlement, tax fraud and money laundering. Both were fired when irregularities began to show up in the books several years ago.