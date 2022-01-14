County launches ‘It’s My Santa Fe’ ad campaign

Santa Fe is the small Capitol of the State of New Mexico with Buildings in the Regional Pueblo Style | Adobe Stock

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County is asking residents who want to help their community to go ahead and do it. The City of Santa Fe Environmental Services Division launched the ‘It’s My Santa Fe‘ campaign highlighting simple steps every resident can take to make the city a better place to live.

“The past two years have not been easy. We’ve navigated the change, turmoil and uncertainty caused by COVID-19. All of the challenges we faced in our community before the pandemic are still present, and many have been amplified by the changes in our lives and habits brought about by living with this virus. It’s easy to get overwhelmed and feel as though one person, one family, can’t make a difference. But the truth is that even the smallest actions add up to something bigger,” said Shirlene Sitton in the same news release, Environmental Services Division director.

According to a news release from the City of Santa Fe, the following are some suggestions:

Pick up a few pieces of litter every time you are outside.

Plant native trees/plants in your yard to provide habitat for pollinators and reduce your water use.

Research how to fix an item that’s broken before automatically throwing it into the trash.

Learn to Recycle Right.

Remember to bring your reusable bags to the grocery store when you go shopping.

Volunteer with or donate to local non-profits.

For more information, visit santafenm.gov/mysantafe.