County commissioner’s comments gets national attention

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – His controversial comments had members of his own party expressing concern. Now, a New Mexico County Commissioner is getting national attention after the president retweeted his video.

That’s Otero County Commissioner, Couy Griffin, founder of Cowboys for Trump, speaking at a rally in Truth or Consequences. Last week, this had Democratic leaders here calling for his resignation and the Republican Party of New Mexico said, ‘statements, whether in jest or serious, about harming another individual are just plain wrong.’

Thursday, the county commissioner’s comments are all over national news headlines that’s because President Trump retweeted the commissioner’s video saying ‘Thank you, cowboys. See you in New Mexico.’