County commissioners call on Washington to protect Gila River

GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Grant County commissioners are calling on Congress to help protect the Gila River.

In a meeting Thursday, the county commission voted in favor of protecting portions of the Gila River. The efforts would place parts of the river and surrounding land under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. Supporters believe this will not only protect the areas but also bring in more revenue.

In a statement from Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, they said, “We look forward to working with the community to develop legislation in the near future.”