NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Hour and the Country Store will be returning to this year’s New Mexico State Fair. Happy Hour will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Agricultural Building Courtyard on the following days:

Friday, Sept. 9

Saturday, Sept. 10

Friday, Sept. 16

Saturday, Sept. 17

Fairgoers will be able to sample beer and wine from across New Mexico. “Craft beer and wine make up one of our largest economic boosters in recent years,” said New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte in a news release. “These happy hours are a great way to showcase state products while supporting New Mexico agriculture.”

The County Store will also be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 18. It will allow vendors from across the state to sell their products from chile to pistachios. The store has showcased products from Andele’s Tortilleria, The Truck Farm, Heart of the Desert, Valencia Flour Mill, Mangum Enterprises, Cervantes Food Products, Taste New Mexico’s family of brands, and many more.

“This store provides exposure to products from New Mexico that wouldn’t normally be recognized if they weren’t seen at the Country Store,” said Arian Gonzales, Cervantes Food Products President in a news release. “This store is an excellent opportunity to showcase New Mexico products and creates a new audience for the products.”

The Country Store will be located in the Agriculture Building, located west of the Manuel Lujan commercial building and south of the livestock barns.

Hours

The New Mexico State Fair starts September 8 and runs until September 18.

General Hours

10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday – Thursday

10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday – Saturday

Midway Hours

Opens 2:00 p.m. Monday – Friday

Opens 10:00 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Kiddie Land Hours

Opens 12:00 p.m. Monday – Friday

Opens 10:00 a.m. Saturday – Sunday

Pricing