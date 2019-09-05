Country singer killed in Taos car crash

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – An up-and-coming country singer was killed Wednesday night in a car crash near Taos.

Kylie Rae Harris’ death was confirmed by a representative. The Taos County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved three vehicles on state road 522. The drivers of two of the vehicles were killed.

One was 30-year-old Harris of Wylie, Texas. The other was a 16-year-old from San Cristobal, New Mexico. Investigators believe drinking was involved, but they aren’t saying by whom.

Harris was scheduled to play the Big Barn Music Festival in Taos on Thursday.