(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of the countries New Mexico imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with New Mexico.

30. Russia

Imports: $5.2 million

Largest imports: Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($4.5 million); Works Of Art, Collectors’ Pieces And Antiques ($322,133); Furniture, bedding, luminaires, light fixture prefabricated ($157,950)

Total trade: $7.3 million ($3.1 million trade deficit)

Exports: $2.1 million

Largest exports: Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery etc Parts ($1.0 million); Aircraft, Spacecraft, and Parts Thereof ($697,085); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($131,207)

29. Denmark

Imports: $5.6 million

Largest imports: Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc., Parts ($3.2 million); Optic, Photo Etc, Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($1.2 million); Pharmaceutical Products ($440,042)

Total trade: $7.3 million ($4.0 million trade deficit)

Exports: $1.7 million

Largest exports: Arms And Ammunition; Parts And Accessories Thereof ($1.3 million); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($147,013); Works Of Art, Collectors’ Pieces And Antiques ($69,000)

28. Portugal

Imports: $5.7 million

Largest imports: Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($4.2 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($579,969); Furniture, bedding, luminaires, light fixture prefabricated ($448,616)

Total trade: $6.4 million ($5.0 million trade deficit)

Exports: $684,692

Largest exports: Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($417,841); Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($75,250); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($57,564)

27. Turkey

Imports: $5.8 million

Largest imports: Copper And Articles Thereof ($2.5 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc. Parts ($1.6 million); Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($658,399)

Total trade: $9.3 million ($2.4 million trade deficit)

Exports: $3.4 million

Largest exports: Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($1.4 million); Copper And Articles Thereof ($521,923); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($482,230)

26. Hong Kong

Imports: $6.5 million

Largest imports: Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc. Parts ($3.6 million); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($2.0 million); Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($407,152)

Total trade: $21.5 million ($8.4 million trade surplus)

Exports: $15.0 million

Largest exports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($7.1 million); Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($4.5 million); Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($860,202)

25. Ireland

Imports: $7.1 million

Largest imports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($2.9 million); Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($1.0 million); Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($716,896)

Total trade: $18.7 million ($4.6 million trade surplus)

Exports: $11.7 million

Largest exports: Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($8.0 million); Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($1.1 million); Plastics And Articles Thereof ($833,901)

24. Czech Republic

Imports: $10.1 million

Largest imports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($3.6 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc. Parts ($3.5 million); Plastics And Articles Thereof ($718,038)

Total trade: $18.2 million ($2.1 million trade deficit)

Exports: $8.0 million

Largest exports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($5.4 million); Plastics And Articles Thereof ($1.6 million); Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($328,107)

23. Norway

Imports: $10.6 million

Largest imports: Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($10.5 million); Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($34,102); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($15,836)

Total trade: $10.9 million ($10.2 million trade deficit)

Exports: $349,341

Largest exports: Edible Fruit & Nuts; Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($161,700); Essential Oils Etc, Perfumery, Cosmetic Etc Preps ($53,084); Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($40,700)

22. Netherlands

Imports: $12.1 million

Largest imports: Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($3.3 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc; Parts ($2.2 million); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($2.0 million)

Total trade: $32.8 million ($8.5 million trade surplus)

Exports: $20.7 million

Largest exports: Edible Fruit & Nuts, Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($6.7 million); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($5.0 million); Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($4.0 million)

21. Thailand

Imports: $15.0 million

Largest imports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($5.0 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc. Parts ($2.6 million); Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($2.3 million)

Total trade: $27.1 million ($2.9 million trade deficit)

Exports: $12.1 million

Largest exports: Food Industry Residues & Waste, Prep Animal Feed ($5.3 million); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($2.6 million); Nickel And Articles Thereof ($1.1 million)

20. Belgium

Imports: $17.1 million

Largest imports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($8.9 million); Nickel And Articles Thereof ($2.4 million); Plastics And Articles Thereof ($1.9 million)

Total trade: $85.3 million ($51.1 million trade surplus)

Exports: $68.2 million

Largest exports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($26.2 million); Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($22.7 million); Plastics And Articles Thereof ($12.3 million)

19. Sweden

Imports: $17.3 million

Largest imports: Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($11.1 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc. Parts ($3.9 million); Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($1.2 million)

Total trade: $20.1 million ($14.6 million trade deficit)

Exports: $2.7 million

Largest exports: Miscellaneous Edible Preparations ($1.0 million); Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($694,883); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($440,456)

18. Israel

Imports: $18.8 million

Largest imports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($6.2 million); Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($5.4 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc. Parts ($1.9 million)

Total trade: $29.5 million ($8.1 million trade deficit)

Exports: $10.7 million

Largest exports: Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($4.5 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc. Parts ($1.8 million); Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($1.8 million)

17. Italy

Imports: $26.1 million

Largest imports: Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc, Coin ($13.8 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc. Parts ($1.8 million); Beverages, Spirits, And Vinegar ($1.5 million)

Total trade: $68.7 million ($16.5 million trade surplus)

Exports: $42.6 million

Largest exports: Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($30.4 million); Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($5.5 million); Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($2.0 million)

16. Singapore

Imports: $31.1 million

Largest imports: Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc. Parts ($21.7 million); Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($5.7 million); Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($1.9 million)

Total trade: $177.6 million ($115.4 million trade surplus)

Exports: $146.5 million

Largest exports: Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($72.2 million); Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($57.9 million); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($10.0 million)

15. Spain

Imports: $40.0 million

Largest imports: Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($28.4 million); Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($4.3 million); Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($1.6 million)

Total trade: $61.4 million ($18.5 million trade deficit)

Exports: $21.4 million

Largest exports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($10.4 million); Copper And Articles Thereof ($2.3 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc. Parts ($2.0 million)

14. Malaysia

Imports: $47.8 million

Largest imports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($32.9 million); Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($8.1 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc. Parts ($2.3 million)

Total trade: $68.0 million ($27.6 million trade deficit)

Exports: $20.2 million

Largest exports: Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($7.9 million); Iron And Steel ($4.9 million); Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($2.3 million)

13. France

Imports: $49.1 million

Largest imports: Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($21.1 million); Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($8.6 million); Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($6.5 million)

Total trade: $56.7 million ($41.5 million trade deficit)

Exports: $7.6 million

Largest exports: Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($1.7 million); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($1.5 million); Edible Fruit & Nuts, Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($1.1 million)

12. Switzerland

Imports: $60.8 million

Largest imports: Pharmaceutical Products ($45.0 million); Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($6.0 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.8 million)

Total trade: $67.2 million ($54.5 million trade deficit)

Exports: $6.4 million

Largest exports: Inorg Chem, Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($2.4 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc. Parts ($1.7 million); Tanning & Dye Ext Etc., Dye, Paint, Putty Etc., Inks ($1.2 million)

11. Germany

Imports: $72.2 million

Largest imports: Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($18.7 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc. Parts ($16.5 million); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($12.1 million)

Total trade: $134.0 million ($10.5 million trade deficit)

Exports: $61.8 million

Largest exports: Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($18.3 million); Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($11.9 million); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($6.4 million)

10. South Korea

Imports: $82.1 million

Largest imports: Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($49.2 million); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($10.9 million); Plastics And Articles Thereof ($6.5 million)

Total trade: $196.8 million ($32.5 million trade surplus)

Exports: $114.7 million

Largest exports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($55.0 million); Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($27.8 million); Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc, Coin ($12.1 million)

9. Vietnam

Imports: $92.3 million

Largest imports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($76.9 million); Edible Fruit & Nuts, Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($7.1 million); Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($5.4 million)

Total trade: $99.9 million ($84.7 million trade deficit)

Exports: $7.6 million

Largest exports: Edible Fruit & Nuts, Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($2.7 million); Food Industry Residues & Waste, Prep Animal Feed ($1.9 million); Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($1.4 million)

8. United Kingdom

Imports: $92.9 million

Largest imports: Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($32.4 million); Arms And Ammunition, Parts And Accessories Thereof ($17.0 million); Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($14.9 million)

Total trade: $127.5 million ($58.2 million trade deficit)

Exports: $34.6 million

Largest exports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($12.7 million); Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($4.1 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc., Parts ($3.3 million)

7. Taiwan

Imports: $97.0 million

Largest imports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($59.4 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc., Parts ($10.9 million); Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($6.0 million)

Total trade: $221.2 million ($27.2 million trade surplus)

Exports: $124.2 million

Largest exports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($116.6 million); Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($2.4 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc., Parts ($925,706)

6. Japan

Imports: $99.5 million

Largest imports: Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc., Parts ($45.9 million); Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($15.7 million); Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($10.4 million)

Total trade: $148.7 million ($50.3 million trade deficit)

Exports: $49.2 million

Largest exports: Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($19.8 million); Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($9.0 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc., Parts ($6.7 million)

5. Panama

Imports: $208.4 million

Largest imports: Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($207.4 million); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($800,098); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc., Parts ($88,185)

Total trade: $365.0 million ($51.7 million trade deficit)

Exports: $156.6 million

Largest exports: Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($155.9 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc., Parts ($140,478); Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($124,764)

4. India

Imports: $247.3 million

Largest imports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($128.8 million); Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($45.1 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc., Parts ($38.0 million)

Total trade: $273.1 million ($221.5 million trade deficit)

Exports: $25.8 million

Largest exports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($6.3 million); Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($6.0 million); Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($3.8 million)

3. Canada

Imports: $444.4 million

Largest imports: Inorg Chem, Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($178.5 million); Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc., Parts ($39.7 million) Wood And Articles Of Wood, Wood Charcoal ($39.1 million)- Total trade: $602.1 million ($286.7 million trade deficit)

Exports: $157.7 million

Largest exports: Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc., Parts ($23.6 million); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($20.2 million) Fertilizers ($19.2 million)

2. China

Imports: $2.0 billion

Largest imports: Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc., Parts ($1.5 billion); Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($254.5 million); Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($57.2 million)

Total trade: $3.4 billion ($499.8 million trade deficit)

Exports: $1.5 billion

Largest exports: Electric Machinery etc, Sound Equip, Tv Equip Pts ($1.2 billion); Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($90.7 million); Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($42.4 million)

1. Mexico