(STACKER) – Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#30. Quay County

– Average commute time: 15.3 minutes

— #2,935 longest among all counties nationwide

— 31.4% shorter than state average

— 44.6% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 6.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.9%)

#29. Curry County

– Average commute time: 15.6 minutes

— #2,915 longest among all counties nationwide

— 30.0% shorter than state average

— 43.5% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (11.4%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (1.3%)

#28. Los Alamos County

– Average commute time: 16.2 minutes

— #2,869 longest among all counties nationwide

— 27.4% shorter than state average

— 41.3% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 4.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 6.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.1%), carpooled (7.1%), walked (3.6%), public transportation (3.4%), worked from home (3.7%)

#27. Roosevelt County

– Average commute time: 16.8 minutes

— #2,802 longest among all counties nationwide

— 24.7% shorter than state average

— 39.1% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 22.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.2%), carpooled (11.8%), walked (5.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2.2%)

#26. Colfax County

– Average commute time: 16.9 minutes

— #2,785 longest among all counties nationwide

— 24.2% shorter than state average

— 38.8% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.9%), carpooled (13.9%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.6%)

#25. Grant County

– Average commute time: 17.1 minutes

— #2,766 longest among all counties nationwide

— 23.3% shorter than state average

— 38.0% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 3.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (2%), public transportation (1%), worked from home (5.5%)

#24. Lincoln County

– Average commute time: 18.1 minutes

— #2,647 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.8% shorter than state average

— 34.4% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 3.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 8.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.7%), carpooled (11.4%), walked (3.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (10.6%)

#23. Sierra County

– Average commute time: 18.2 minutes

— #2,626 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.4% shorter than state average

— 34.1% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (5.9%), walked (3.3%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.4%)

#22. Chaves County

– Average commute time: 18.8 minutes

— #2,532 longest among all counties nationwide

— 15.7% shorter than state average

— 31.9% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 10.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.6%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (2.2%)

#21. Eddy County

– Average commute time: 19.1 minutes

— #2,479 longest among all counties nationwide

— 14.3% shorter than state average

— 30.8% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.3%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (1.6%)

#20. Luna County

– Average commute time: 19.4 minutes

— #2,420 longest among all counties nationwide

— 13.0% shorter than state average

— 29.7% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.1%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (3.3%)

#19. Otero County

– Average commute time: 19.5 minutes

— #2,405 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.6% shorter than state average

— 29.3% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.8%), carpooled (11.5%), walked (3%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (3.4%)

#18. Union County

– Average commute time: 19.5 minutes

— #2,405 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.6% shorter than state average

— 29.3% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 0.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.4%), carpooled (11.1%), walked (6.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (6.5%)

#17. Socorro County

– Average commute time: 19.6 minutes

— #2,383 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.1% shorter than state average

— 29.0% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 7.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 20.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (63.9%), carpooled (15.1%), walked (7.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.2%)

#16. Hidalgo County

– Average commute time: 19.6 minutes

— #2,383 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.1% shorter than state average

— 29.0% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.6%), carpooled (13.1%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.9%)

#15. Taos County

– Average commute time: 20.4 minutes

— #2,246 longest among all counties nationwide

— 8.5% shorter than state average

— 26.1% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 7.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (67%), carpooled (13.9%), walked (3.6%), public transportation (1.9%), worked from home (11.9%)

#14. San Miguel County

– Average commute time: 21.1 minutes

— #2,114 longest among all counties nationwide

— 5.4% shorter than state average

— 23.6% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 21.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.6%), carpooled (10.9%), walked (5.4%), public transportation (1%), worked from home (7.9%)

#13. Dona Ana County

– Average commute time: 21.2 minutes

— #2,094 longest among all counties nationwide

— 4.9% shorter than state average

— 23.2% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.4%), carpooled (10.9%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.4%)

#12. Lea County

– Average commute time: 21.2 minutes

— #2,094 longest among all counties nationwide

— 4.9% shorter than state average

— 23.2% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (11.8%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.3%)

#11. McKinley County

– Average commute time: 22.3 minutes

— #1,877 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.0% shorter than state average

— 19.2% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.3%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (4.3%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (9.5%)

#10. Bernalillo County

– Average commute time: 22.4 minutes

— #1,850 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.4% longer than state average

— 18.8% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 6.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (1.7%), worked from home (4.7%)

#9. Santa Fe County

– Average commute time: 22.5 minutes

— #1,832 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.9% longer than state average

— 18.5% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 7.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 15.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.6%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (2%), public transportation (1%), worked from home (8.4%)

#8. Cibola County

– Average commute time: 23.7 minutes

— #1,553 longest among all counties nationwide

— 6.3% longer than state average

— 14.1% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 16.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.9%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.1%)

#7. San Juan County

– Average commute time: 23.8 minutes

— #1,539 longest among all counties nationwide

— 6.7% longer than state average

— 13.8% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.2%)

#6. Sandoval County

– Average commute time: 28 minutes

— #699 longest among all counties nationwide

— 25.6% longer than state average

— 1.4% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 53.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.7%), carpooled (12.8%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (5.2%)

#5. Harding County

– Average commute time: 28.3 minutes

— #663 longest among all counties nationwide

— 26.9% longer than state average

— 2.5% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 6.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 22.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.4%), carpooled (7.6%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (15.9%)

#4. Valencia County

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes

— #642 longest among all counties nationwide

— 27.4% longer than state average

— 2.9% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 43.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (1%), worked from home (4.3%)

#3. Rio Arriba County

– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes

— #577 longest among all counties nationwide

— 29.6% longer than state average

— 4.7% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 42.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.1%), carpooled (6.8%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (3.9%)

#2. Torrance County

– Average commute time: 32.7 minutes

— #213 longest among all counties nationwide

— 46.6% longer than state average

— 18.5% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 50.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79%), carpooled (6.4%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (11.6%)

#1. Mora County

– Average commute time: 52.6 minutes

— #1 longest among all counties nationwide

— 135.9% longer than state average

— 90.6% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 22.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 6.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 51.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (66.6%), carpooled (19.4%), walked (3.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (10.1%)