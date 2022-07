(STACKER) Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time according to 2020 5-year estimates.

#33. De Baca County

– Average Commute Time: 12.3 minutes

— 10.4 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 5.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.4%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (4.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.1%)

#32. Sierra County

– Average Commute Time: 15.5 minutes

— 7.2 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 8.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.0%), carpooled (5.6%), walked to work (3.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.7%)

#31. Quay County

– Average Commute Time: 15.5 minutes

— 7.2 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 4.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 12.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (8.8%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.8%)

#30. Catron County

– Average Commute Time: 15.9 minutes

— 6.8 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 2.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (65.4%), carpooled (12.2%), walked to work (11.0%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.3%)

#29. Curry County

– Average Commute Time: 16 minutes

— 6.7 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 6.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (12.0%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (1.8%)

#28. Los Alamos County

– Average Commute Time: 16.5 minutes

— 6.2 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 1.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 5.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.4%), carpooled (8.7%), walked to work (3.3%), public transportation (2.4%), worked from home (5.0%)

#27. Guadalupe County

– Average Commute Time: 16.8 minutes

— 5.9 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 9.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 4.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.5%), carpooled (5.2%), walked to work (3.9%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.4%)

#26. Roosevelt County

– Average Commute Time: 17.2 minutes

— 5.5 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 26.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.4%), carpooled (13.7%), walked to work (5.1%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2.5%)

#25. Grant County

– Average Commute Time: 17.2 minutes

— 5.5 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 12.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 3.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.3%), carpooled (10.1%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7.7%)

#24. Chaves County

– Average Commute Time: 17.7 minutes

— 5.0 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.5%), carpooled (9.5%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (2.3%)

#23. Lincoln County

– Average Commute Time: 17.8 minutes

— 4.9 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 4.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (71.7%), carpooled (11.1%), walked to work (0.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (14.0%)

#22. Socorro County

– Average Commute Time: 18.7 minutes

— 4.0 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 6.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 18.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (63.2%), carpooled (11.0%), walked to work (5.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (14.9%)

#21. Colfax County

– Average Commute Time: 19 minutes

— 3.7 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 8.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.6%), carpooled (13.9%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (10.5%)

#20. Luna County

– Average Commute Time: 19.3 minutes

— 3.4 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 8.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.0%), carpooled (14.0%), walked to work (2.5%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4.5%)

#19. Union County

– Average Commute Time: 19.6 minutes

— 3.1 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 24.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 0.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.7%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (7.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (6.5%)

#18. San Miguel County

– Average Commute Time: 19.9 minutes

— 2.8 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 8.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 19.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (70.7%), carpooled (12.4%), walked to work (4.6%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (10.0%)

#17. Eddy County

– Average Commute Time: 20.1 minutes

— 2.6 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 23.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.5%), carpooled (10.0%), walked to work (0.6%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (3.4%)

#16. Otero County

– Average Commute Time: 20.6 minutes

— 2.1 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 6.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.5%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (2.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.1%)

#15. Taos County

– Average Commute Time: 21.5 minutes

— 1.2 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 7.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (70.6%), carpooled (10.6%), walked to work (2.8%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (12.6%)

#14. Hidalgo County

– Average Commute Time: 21.5 minutes

— 1.2 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.1%), carpooled (16.2%), walked to work (3.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (6.6%)

#13. Cibola County

– Average Commute Time: 21.9 minutes

— 0.8 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 16.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.8%), carpooled (7.9%), walked to work (2.5%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (7.2%)

#12. Doña Ana County

– Average Commute Time: 22.5 minutes

— 0.2 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (11.2%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.6%)

#11. Bernalillo County

– Average Commute Time: 22.6 minutes

— 0.1 minutes shorter than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 10.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 6.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.8%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (6.7%)

#10. Santa Fe County

– Average Commute Time: 22.8 minutes

— 0.1 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 7.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 14.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.0%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (10.1%)

#9. McKinley County

– Average Commute Time: 23.2 minutes

— 0.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.6%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (4.0%), public transportation (1.6%), worked from home (10.2%)

#8. Lea County

– Average Commute Time: 23.6 minutes

— 0.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 27.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.6%), carpooled (13.0%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.8%)

#7. San Juan County

– Average Commute Time: 24.3 minutes

— 1.6 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.1%)

#6. Harding County

– Average Commute Time: 28 minutes

— 5.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 18.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 5.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.2%), carpooled (6.3%), walked to work (6.8%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (8.3%)

#5. Sandoval County

– Average Commute Time: 28.4 minutes

— 5.7 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 12.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 51.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.9%), carpooled (11.8%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (7.6%)

#4. Rio Arriba County

– Average Commute Time: 28.7 minutes

— 6.0 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (7.1%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (3.8%)

#3. Valencia County

– Average Commute Time: 29.2 minutes

— 6.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.0%), carpooled (8.5%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (5.4%)

#2. Torrance County

– Average Commute Time: 34.5 minutes

— 11.8 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 23.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 23.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 52.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.7%), carpooled (6.8%), walked to work (2.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (13.0%)

#1. Mora County

– Average Commute Time: 51.3 minutes

— 28.6 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 36.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 5.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 59.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (65.1%), carpooled (23.3%), walked to work (5.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (6.4%)