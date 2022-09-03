NEW MEXICO (Stacker) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units.

Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties in New Mexico with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates—ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.

The country’s domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed, “the ache for home lives in all of us,” a phrase that has meant very different things to different people. Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called “Robber Barons” at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.

The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations. Keep reading to learn more about which counties in New Mexico have the oldest homes.

33. Sandoval County

Median year homes built: 1994

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.7% (994 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 35.0% (20,088 homes)

Total homes built: 57,429

32. Doña Ana County

Median year homes built: 1988

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.8% (2,487 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 27.1% (24,134 homes)

Total homes built: 88,937

31. Valencia County

Median year homes built: 1988

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.6% (1,129 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 20.2% (6,343 homes)

Total homes built: 31,397

30. Santa Fe County

Median year homes built: 1988

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.0% (4,438 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 23.7% (17,414 homes)

Total homes built: 73,496

29. Torrance County

Median year homes built: 1987

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.4% (678 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 13.6% (1,093 homes)

Total homes built: 8,064

28. San Juan County

Median year homes built: 1985

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.7% (866 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 20.3% (10,421 homes)

Total homes built: 51,299

27. Catron County

Median year homes built: 1984

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.7% (205 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 16.4% (588 homes)

Total homes built: 3,581

26. McKinley County

Median year homes built: 1983

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.2% (1,099 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 17.4% (4,579 homes)

Total homes built: 26,348

25. Taos County

Median year homes built: 1983

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.2% (1,947 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 17.4% (3,663 homes)

Total homes built: 21,053

24. Otero County

Median year homes built: 1982

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.5% (807 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 16.3% (5,188 homes)

Total homes built: 31,832

23. Lincoln County

Median year homes built: 1982

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.0% (727 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 18.1% (3,306 homes)

Total homes built: 18,262



22. Bernalillo County

Median year homes built: 1981

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.3% (9,677 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 19.6% (57,970 homes)

Total homes built: 295,111



21. Socorro County

Median year homes built: 1981

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.3% (853 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 8.6% (707 homes)

Total homes built: 8,255



20. Rio Arriba County

Median year homes built: 1980

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.4% (1,091 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 14.0% (2,830 homes)

Total homes built: 20,226



19. Sierra County

Median year homes built: 1980

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.6% (738 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 11.5% (987 homes)

Total homes built: 8,567

18. San Miguel County

Median year homes built: 1980

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.0% (2,250 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 12.1% (1,934 homes)

Total homes built: 16,034

17. Luna County

Median year homes built: 1979

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.5% (844 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 14.7% (1,666 homes)

Total homes built: 11,318

16. Mora County

Median year homes built: 1979

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 19.9% (677 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 8.1% (277 homes)

Total homes built: 3,403

15. Colfax County

Median year homes built: 1978

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 15.5% (1,600 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 13.5% (1,392 homes)

Total homes built: 10,308

14. Hidalgo County

Median year homes built: 1977

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.6% (211 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 15.0% (369 homes)

Total homes built: 2,467

13. Roosevelt County

Median year homes built: 1976

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.3% (454 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 16.5% (1,412 homes)

Total homes built: 8,550

12. Curry County

Median year homes built: 1976

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.7% (1,230 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 17.5% (3,745 homes)

Total homes built: 21,410

11. Cibola County

Median year homes built: 1976

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.4% (736 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 12.8% (1,462 homes)

Total homes built: 11,432

10. Grant County

Median year homes built: 1976

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.5% (1,430 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 10.3% (1,552 homes)

Total homes built: 15,105

9. Los Alamos County

Median year homes built: 1974

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 0.1% (6 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 14.1% (1,181 homes)

Total homes built: 8,395

8. Eddy County

Median year homes built: 1974

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.5% (1,117 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 19.7% (4,902 homes)

Total homes built: 24,870

7. Lea County

Median year homes built: 1973

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.5% (949 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 17.0% (4,576 homes)

Total homes built: 26,871

6. Guadalupe County

Median year homes built: 1973

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.9% (311 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 3.1% (81 homes)

Total homes built: 2,618

5. Chaves County

Median year homes built: 1972

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.3% (1,450 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 10.6% (2,896 homes)

Total homes built: 27,385

4. Quay County

Median year homes built: 1966

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.0% (400 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 3.7% (210 homes)

Total homes built: 5,700

3. De Baca County

Median year homes built: 1964

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.8% (101 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 9.0% (93 homes)

Total homes built: 1,029

2. Union County

Median year homes built: 1964

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.1% (286 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 7.3% (171 homes)

Total homes built: 2,354

1. Harding County