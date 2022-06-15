(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska and Utah, to 5.3% in New Mexico and 5.8% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in April 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#33. Los Alamos County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.05%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 9,806 (201 unemployed)

#32. Union County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.77%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 1,514 (42 unemployed)

#31. Harding County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.28%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: 0.0%

– Total labor force: 274 (9 unemployed)

#30. Curry County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.29%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 21,112 (695 unemployed)

#29. De Baca County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.30%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

– Total labor force: 666 (22 unemployed)

#27. Roosevelt County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.62%

— 1 month change: +0.0%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 7,879 (285 unemployed)

#26. Santa Fe County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.75%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

– Total labor force: 73,170 (2,746 unemployed)

#25. Eddy County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.80%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

– Total labor force: 31,819 (1,209 unemployed)

#24. Bernalillo County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.89%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

– Total labor force: 334,647 (13,013 unemployed)

#23. Colfax County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.02%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.4%

– Total labor force: 5,351 (215 unemployed)

#22. Sandoval County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.12%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

– Total labor force: 67,580 (2,784 unemployed)

#21. Socorro County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.25%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 5,980 (254 unemployed)

#20. Otero County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.33%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

– Total labor force: 24,723 (1,070 unemployed)

#19. Valencia County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.52%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

– Total labor force: 30,882 (1,396 unemployed)

#18. Grant County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.61%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

– Total labor force: 11,487 (529 unemployed)

#17. Mora County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.76%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 1,932 (92 unemployed)

#16. Quay County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.79%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

– Total labor force: 2,882 (138 unemployed)

#15. Chaves County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.81%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

– Total labor force: 26,804 (1,289 unemployed)

#14. Catron County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.84%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

– Total labor force: 1,074 (52 unemployed)

#13. Doña Ana County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.85%

— 1 month change: +0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

– Total labor force: 97,986 (4,748 unemployed)

#12. Lincoln County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.85%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.2%

– Total labor force: 8,453 (410 unemployed)

#11. Rio Arriba County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.91%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

– Total labor force: 16,381 (805 unemployed)

#10. San Miguel County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.02%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.5%

– Total labor force: 10,220 (513 unemployed)

#9. San Juan County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.13%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.1%

– Total labor force: 49,654 (2,549 unemployed)

#8. Lea County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.71%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -4.5%

– Total labor force: 28,366 (1,620 unemployed)

#7. Torrance County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.73%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

– Total labor force: 5,362 (307 unemployed)

#6. Guadalupe County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.76%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 1,685 (97 unemployed)

#5. Cibola County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.92%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.8%

– Total labor force: 8,783 (520 unemployed)

#4. Taos County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.97%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -4.0%

– Total labor force: 14,212 (849 unemployed)

#3. McKinley County

– Current unemployment rate: 6.10%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -3.5%

– Total labor force: 23,959 (1,461 unemployed)

#2. Sierra County

– Current unemployment rate: 7.16%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 3,913 (280 unemployed)

#1. Luna County

– Current unemployment rate: 13.25%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -4.0%

– Total labor force: 9,413 (1,247 unemployed)