(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, though experts’ views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of April 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from March. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in New Mexico using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in March 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain.

#33. Los Alamos County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,867 people (154 unemployed)

#32. Union County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,551 people (33 unemployed)

#31. Eddy County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 32,301 people (664 unemployed)

#30. Curry County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 22,166 people (498 unemployed)

#29. Hidalgo County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,836 people (48 unemployed)

#28. Roosevelt County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,490 people (227 unemployed)

#27. Santa Fe County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 72,128 people (1,925 unemployed)

#26. De Baca County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 713 people (20 unemployed)

#25. Colfax County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,097 people (142 unemployed)

#24. Lea County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 2.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 28,882 people (808 unemployed)

#23. Sandoval County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 68,264 people (1,942 unemployed)

#22. Bernalillo County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 338,421 people (9,310 unemployed)

#21. Lincoln County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 2.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,556 people (245 unemployed)

#20. Grant County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,717 people (354 unemployed)

#19. Rio Arriba County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 2.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 16,396 people (498 unemployed)

#18. Chaves County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 27,691 people (822 unemployed)

#17. Otero County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%

— 1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 26,019 people (819 unemployed)

#16. Harding County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 285 people (9 unemployed)

#15. Socorro County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

— 1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,160 people (195 unemployed)

#14. Valencia County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 31,040 people (1,018 unemployed)

#13. Guadalupe County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 3.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,506 people (52 unemployed)

#12. Quay County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,926 people (101 unemployed)

#11. San Juan County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 49,988 people (1,821 unemployed)

#10. San Miguel County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,777 people (397 unemployed)

#9. Taos County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 15,043 people (563 unemployed)

#8. McKinley County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: Down 1.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 2.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 23,689 people (933 unemployed)

#7. Dona Ana County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 100,925 people (3,969 unemployed)

#6. Mora County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,994 people (82 unemployed)

#5. Torrance County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Down 1.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,339 people (231 unemployed)

#4. Cibola County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,268 people (364 unemployed)

#3. Catron County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.9%

— 1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,046 people (51 unemployed)

#2. Sierra County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.3%

— 1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,947 people (249 unemployed)

#1. Luna County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 11.8%

— 1 month change: Down 1.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,821 people (1,160 unemployed)