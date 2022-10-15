NEW MEXICO (Stacker) — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door.

Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in New Mexico using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

33. Eddy County

Worried about global warming: 55.3%

— 9.6% lower than New Mexico average

— 9.6% lower than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.8%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%

Total population: 42,409 people

32. Catron County

Worried about global warming: 57.2%

— 7.6% lower than New Mexico average

— 7.6% lower than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

Total population: 2,986 people

31. Curry County

Worried about global warming: 58.4%

— 6.5% lower than New Mexico average

— 6.5% lower than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

Total population: 36,526 people

30. Lea County

Worried about global warming: 58.4%

— 6.5% lower than New Mexico average

— 6.5% lower than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

Total population: 49,142 people

29. San Juan County

Worried about global warming: 59.0%

— 5.9% lower than New Mexico average

— 5.9% lower than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.3%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

Total population: 92,486 people

28. Union County

Worried about global warming: 59.3%

— 5.6% lower than New Mexico average

— 5.6% lower than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

Total population: 3,297 people

27. De Baca County

Worried about global warming: 59.7%

— 5.2% lower than New Mexico average

— 5.2% lower than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

Total population: 1,340 people

26. Quay County

Worried about global warming: 59.9%

— 4.9% lower than New Mexico average

— 4.9% lower than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

Total population: 6,438 people

25. Lincoln County

Worried about global warming: 60.4%

— 4.4% lower than New Mexico average

— 4.4% lower than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%

Total population: 15,879 people

24. Roosevelt County

Worried about global warming: 60.6%

— 4.3% lower than New Mexico average

— 4.3% lower than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

Total population: 14,307 people

23. Torrance County

Worried about global warming: 60.8%

— 4.0% lower than New Mexico average

— 4.0% lower than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

Total population: 12,243 people

22. Otero County

Worried about global warming: 60.9%

— 4.0% lower than New Mexico average

— 4.0% lower than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

Total population: 50,691 people

21. Sierra County

Worried about global warming: 61.1%

— 3.8% lower than New Mexico average

— 3.8% lower than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%

Total population: 9,287 people

20. Chaves County

Worried about global warming: 62.2%

— 2.7% lower than New Mexico average

— 2.7% lower than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

Total population: 47,703 people

19. Colfax County

Worried about global warming: 64.7%

— 0.2% lower than New Mexico average

— 0.2% lower than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%

Total population: 9,924 people

18. Harding County

Worried about global warming: 65.2%

— 0.3% higher than New Mexico average

— 0.3% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.6%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

Total population: 380 people

17. Luna County

Worried about global warming: 65.5%

— 0.6% higher than New Mexico average

— 0.6% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.3%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.6%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

Total population: 17,718 people

16. Hidalgo County

Worried about global warming: 65.9%

— 1.1% higher than New Mexico average

— 1.1% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

Total population: 3,349 people

15. Valencia County

Worried about global warming: 66.3%

— 1.4% higher than New Mexico average

— 1.4% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.7%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%

Total population: 57,999 people

14. Los Alamos County

Worried about global warming: 67.3%

— 2.4% higher than New Mexico average

— 2.4% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.5%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.5%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%

Total population: 14,380 people

13. Grant County

Worried about global warming: 67.5%

— 2.6% higher than New Mexico average

— 2.6% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.6%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.5%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%

Total population: 22,089 people

12. Guadalupe County

Worried about global warming: 68.3%

— 3.4% higher than New Mexico average

— 3.4% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.5%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%

Total population: 3,523 people

11. Sandoval County

Worried about global warming: 69.2%

— 4.3% higher than New Mexico average

— 4.3% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.6%

Total population: 109,068 people

10. Cibola County

Worried about global warming: 70.6%

— 5.7% higher than New Mexico average

— 5.7% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.6%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%

Total population: 20,520 people

9. Doña Ana County

Worried about global warming: 71.0%

— 6.1% higher than New Mexico average

— 6.1% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.2%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.5%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%

Total population: 162,454 people

8. Bernalillo County

Worried about global warming: 72.0%

— 7.1% higher than New Mexico average

— 7.1% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.4%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.4%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%

Total population: 528,298 people

7. McKinley County

Worried about global warming: 72.5%

— 7.6% higher than New Mexico average

— 7.6% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.6%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.2%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%

Total population: 51,454 people

6. Santa Fe County

Worried about global warming: 73.3%

— 8.5% higher than New Mexico average

— 8.5% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.7%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.8%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.5%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.1%

Total population: 121,804 people

5. Rio Arriba County

Worried about global warming: 73.6%

— 8.7% higher than New Mexico average

— 8.7% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.8%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.7%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.5%

Total population: 29,948 people

4. Socorro County

Worried about global warming: 73.7%

— 8.8% higher than New Mexico average

— 8.8% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.2%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.0%

Total population: 13,016 people

3. Taos County

Worried about global warming: 75.2%

— 10.3% higher than New Mexico average

— 10.3% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.8%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.1%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.6%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.9%

Total population: 26,872 people

2. San Miguel County

Worried about global warming: 76.8%

— 11.9% higher than New Mexico average

— 11.9% higher than New Mexico average Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.4%

Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.7%

Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%

Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.4%

Total population: 22,458 people

1. Mora County