(STACKER) Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”

In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.

Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you’ll find on the National Register of Historic Places, is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in New Mexico with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built before 1939 based on 2020 5-year estimates.

#30. Otero County

– Homes built before 1939: 2.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 16.3%

– Median year built: 1982

– Total homes: 31,832

#29. Dona Ana County

– Homes built before 1939: 2.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 27.1%

– Median year built: 1988

– Total homes: 88,937

#28. Bernalillo County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 19.6%

– Median year built: 1981

– Total homes: 295,111

#27. Lea County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 17.0%

– Median year built: 1973

– Total homes: 26,871

#26. Valencia County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 20.2%

– Median year built: 1988

– Total homes: 31,397

#25. Lincoln County

– Homes built before 1939: 4.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 18.1%

– Median year built: 1982

– Total homes: 18,262

#24. McKinley County

– Homes built before 1939: 4.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 17.4%

– Median year built: 1983

– Total homes: 26,348

#23. Eddy County

– Homes built before 1939: 4.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 19.7%

– Median year built: 1974

– Total homes: 24,870

#22. Chaves County

– Homes built before 1939: 5.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.6%

– Median year built: 1972

– Total homes: 27,385

#21. Roosevelt County

– Homes built before 1939: 5.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 16.5%

– Median year built: 1976

– Total homes: 8,550

#20. Rio Arriba County

– Homes built before 1939: 5.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.0%

– Median year built: 1980

– Total homes: 20,226

#19. Catron County

– Homes built before 1939: 5.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 16.4%

– Median year built: 1984

– Total homes: 3,581

#18. Curry County

– Homes built before 1939: 5.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 17.5%

– Median year built: 1976

– Total homes: 21,410

#17. Santa Fe County

– Homes built before 1939: 6.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 23.7%

– Median year built: 1988

– Total homes: 73,496

#16. Cibola County

– Homes built before 1939: 6.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 12.8%

– Median year built: 1976

– Total homes: 11,432

#15. Quay County

– Homes built before 1939: 7.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 3.7%

– Median year built: 1966

– Total homes: 5,700

#14. Luna County

– Homes built before 1939: 7.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.7%

– Median year built: 1979

– Total homes: 11,318

#13. Torrance County

– Homes built before 1939: 8.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 13.6%

– Median year built: 1987

– Total homes: 8,064

#12. Hidalgo County

– Homes built before 1939: 8.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 15.0%

– Median year built: 1977

– Total homes: 2,467

#11. Sierra County

– Homes built before 1939: 8.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 11.5%

– Median year built: 1980

– Total homes: 8,567

#10. Taos County

– Homes built before 1939: 9.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 17.4%

– Median year built: 1983

– Total homes: 21,053

#9. Grant County

– Homes built before 1939: 9.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.3%

– Median year built: 1976

– Total homes: 15,105

#8. De Baca County

– Homes built before 1939: 9.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 9.0%

– Median year built: 1964

– Total homes: 1,029

#7. Socorro County

– Homes built before 1939: 10.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 8.6%

– Median year built: 1981

– Total homes: 8,255

#6. Guadalupe County

– Homes built before 1939: 11.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 3.1%

– Median year built: 1973

– Total homes: 2,618

#5. Union County

– Homes built before 1939: 12.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 7.3%

– Median year built: 1964

– Total homes: 2,354

#4. San Miguel County

– Homes built before 1939: 14.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 12.1%

– Median year built: 1980

– Total homes: 16,034

#3. Colfax County

– Homes built before 1939: 15.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 13.5%

– Median year built: 1978

– Total homes: 10,308

#2. Mora County

– Homes built before 1939: 19.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 8.1%

– Median year built: 1979

– Total homes: 3,403

#1. Harding County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 6.7%

– Median year built: 1953

– Total homes: 462