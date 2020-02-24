Counties clash over proposed power line

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two counties are pushing back against a proposed power line. It would connect wind farms in New Mexico with markets in other states.

Commissioners in Valencia and Socorro counties voted to oppose the Western Spirit transmission line. Critics say the huge towers and miles of high voltage lines would spoil their quality of life.

They also worry about blocking their vista views, impacting wildlife, and question how the project would impact tourism and property values. Western Spirit has the permits for it, but would still need to negotiate agreements with landowners in the two counties.