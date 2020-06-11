1  of  2
Counter-petition urges Santa Fe city council not to ban cars from downtown street

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to ban cars from a busy Santa Fe street is getting some pushback. Wednesday night a petition was started by shop owners on San Francisco Street along the plaza to make the stretch, car-free.

The idea is to create an open, European-style outdoor space for businesses where people can gather, dine, and enjoy live music but a group of Santa Feans started a counter-petition advocating against the change. They argue closing the street will make the area feel more touristy and less appealing to locals.

