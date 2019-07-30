Councilors hesitate in approving new funds for Roswell zoo

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors in Roswell say they’re hesitant to further invest in the Spring River Zoo.

During the city’s 2020 budget meeting, councilors motioned to give the Spring River Park and Zoo $200,000 to finish the Mountain Lion exhibit. That would have been in addition to the $200,000 raised in donations.

According to the Roswell Daily Record, councilors eventually withdrew that motion saying the zoo may not be able to handle the costs related to further expansion. The changes to the zoo were prompted by cries from PETA claiming the animals were being mistreated.