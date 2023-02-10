NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A bill to expand scholarships for teachers was introduced during this legislative session. It has successfully passed its first test in the Roundhouse.

Senate Bill 307 unanimously cleared the Senate Education Committee Friday morning.

If approved, the bill would expand eligibility for licensed educators who want to pursue their master’s degree or doctorate.

Right now, it’s limited to students going for bachelor’s degrees in teacher education or bachelor holders pursuing alternative licensures.