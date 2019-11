SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies arrested a Santa Fe County Jail corrections officer after he admitted bringing meth to work. An officer found a bag of meth near the main entrance.

According to a report, surveillance video showed Lieutenant Cohen Mangin drop it. At first, Mangin denied knowing anything, but when investigators said he was caught on camera, Mangin changed his story saying he used it during his break to stay awake.

He was arrested and booked right away.