CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – One Corrales neighborhood may be getting new neighbors. That’s because a resident is trying to open a small, assisted living facility in her home. However, not everyone is on board.

“I believe the Department of Health realizes we do need some assisted living homes. We just don’t have that many facilities to take them. People can live longer in assisted living with people looking after them,” said Huan Hill, with Loving Hands Supportive Living.

Huan Hill is the owner of multiple boarding homes in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. Hill said she enjoys helping those in need. Now, she plans to open up her home to three people as an assisted living facility. This can include people of all ages with different needs. While some Corrales residents are for the facility, nearby neighbors are concerned about loss of property value and septic tank issues.

Neighbors also said they’re worried about increased sanitary issues and traffic. Hill explained she doesn’t expect too much traffic since she plans to only hire a few caretakers. She said many in the area worry about increased doctor and nurse visits, but according to Hill, those she plans to help won’t need the medical care nursing homes provide.

“I hope this community realize it and everybody have an open heart to do something for those people who need our help,” said Hill.

Hill is waiting for zoning approval. Her situation falls under “Agricultural and Rural Residential” in the village code. Since she’s proposing a business use inside her residential home, Hill applied for a “Home Occupation Permit” which requires a public hearing. The public hearing for Hill’s new facility will be on November 16. Public comment will be taken into consideration.

Village of Corrales Planning and Zoning said, in the last 5 years, there’s only been one other “Group Home” application within a residential area. It was denied because of how many people the company wanted to house.